Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,113 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of iHeartMedia worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHRT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,617,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,797.56. This trade represents a 2.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,241,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,222.40. This represents a 4.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 500,000 shares of company stock worth $743,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IHRT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

iHeartMedia Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $188.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

