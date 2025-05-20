Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $107,000 in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIRC. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 810.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Virco Mfg. Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. Virco Mfg. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $28.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Virco Mfg. announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.46%.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

