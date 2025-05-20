Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $108,000 in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,031,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

TNGX stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $248.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

