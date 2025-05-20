Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $135,000 in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,109,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 54,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,930,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $4,549,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,219,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKE opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.20. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

