Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $170,000 in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $352.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.49. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

