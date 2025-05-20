Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $176,000 in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mativ by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mativ by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 504,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 233,125 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mativ by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 152,383 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Mativ by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mativ by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 585,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Stock Performance

NYSE MATV opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $330.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $484.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mativ

About Mativ

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.