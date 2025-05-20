Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $177,000 in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,263 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 303,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 58,287 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,817,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after buying an additional 680,192 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAG opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $457.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IAMGOLD

About IAMGOLD

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.