Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $177,000 in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,263 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 303,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 58,287 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,817,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after buying an additional 680,192 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.
IAMGOLD Stock Performance
Shares of IAG opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.74.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
