Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $33,000 in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INZY opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.68. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INZY. Wedbush downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

