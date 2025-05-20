Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 265.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 140,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 183.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 191,790 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 99,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,744. This represents a 8.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $922.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.14 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 58.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

