Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,967 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 679.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,319.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

