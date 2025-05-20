Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $95,000 Investment in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,026 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FF. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 189,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,218,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 169,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 262,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 135,945 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity at FutureFuel

In related news, Director Richard P. Rowe bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,000. This represents a 300.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

