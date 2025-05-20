Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

In related news, COO Matthew Maxwell Donley sold 65,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $527,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 739,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,648. This represents a 8.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 195,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,564,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,953,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,631,136. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,898 shares of company stock worth $2,753,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

AUPH stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

