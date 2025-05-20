Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,856,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,068,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $5,079,339.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,108,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,995,267.64. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $8,317,363.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,452,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,829,543.82. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ITOS opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $18.70.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
