Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,856,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,068,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $5,079,339.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,108,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,995,267.64. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $8,317,363.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,452,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,829,543.82. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

View Our Latest Report on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7%

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.