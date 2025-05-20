Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 27,635 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BARK were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BARK by 146.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BARK by 330.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 196,920 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BARK by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BARK by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BARK alerts:

BARK Stock Performance

BARK stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. BARK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $221.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.98.

BARK Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.