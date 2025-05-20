Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,155 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,070,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 683,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 236,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,569,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 198,973 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Stock Performance

Shares of PACK stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.56 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ranpak Holdings Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Ranpak from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Ranpak Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Articles

