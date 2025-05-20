Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

