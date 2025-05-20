Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 10,104,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666,788 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,954,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,371,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 610,110 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,636,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 405,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3,586.5% during the fourth quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 368,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 358,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

In related news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,894,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,554,850.22. This trade represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Wells bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,392,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,581.40. This trade represents a 1.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,947,442 shares of company stock worth $7,709,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 2.1%

CCO opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $566.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.58.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.70 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.