Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 18,338 Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Immatics by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 114,479 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immatics by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 311,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 108,108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immatics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Immatics by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 147,547 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Immatics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $643.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.87. Immatics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

