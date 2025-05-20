Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 19,662,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,764,000 after purchasing an additional 598,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 606.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 497,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

Shares of NNDM opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $333.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 152.86%. The business had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

