Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 135,325 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,145 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 135,325 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,419,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 497,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 71,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $2,442,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AG opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.81. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AG shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

