Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,576 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $193.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

