Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $144,000 Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.41 million, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $206.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

