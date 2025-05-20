Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $147,000 Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 388,174 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 282,341 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 246,645 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 732,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BVS stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $569.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $29,333.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,036.16. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $115,291 over the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on Bioventus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

