Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $147,000 Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 388,174 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 282,341 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 246,645 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 732,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bioventus Stock Up 2.1%
BVS stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $569.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Transactions at Bioventus
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on Bioventus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bioventus
Bioventus Profile
Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bioventus
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- UnitedHealth Insiders Double Down: Is UNH Stock a Value Play?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- What Ray Dalio’s Latest Moves Tell Investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Amazon: Why May Is the Last Month to Get the Stock at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.