Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $183,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 125,111 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20,936.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 424,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,213,000 after buying an additional 384,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,894,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of TDOC opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.