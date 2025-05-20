Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $35,000 Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACRS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $140.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
