Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $35,000 Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACRS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $140.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 136.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.