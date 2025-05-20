Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $49,000 Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $392.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.33.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 31.65%. On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital set a $4.20 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

