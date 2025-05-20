Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 441.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10,601,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 106,018 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $246.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRVS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

