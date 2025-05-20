Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in eHealth by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

EHTH stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $141.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.46 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on eHealth from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

