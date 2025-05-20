Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RAIL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 98.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

