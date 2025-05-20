Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,278 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Veru were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VERU. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,528 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 399,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 85,584 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 86,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,120,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 722,644 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Stock Performance

Shares of VERU stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Veru Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

Veru Company Profile

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Veru had a negative return on equity of 112.75% and a negative net margin of 223.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

