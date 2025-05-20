Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 930,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,935 shares in the last quarter. Castalian Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 77,195 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 73,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 133,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Insider Activity at Greenlight Capital Re

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,829. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Joseph Oreilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,620. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $279,200. Corporate insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $470.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLRE

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.