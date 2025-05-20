Group One Trading LLC Buys 5,405 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 235.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $4,430,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Limbach by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $127.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $128.17.

Insider Activity at Limbach

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.06 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,778. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price target on shares of Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Limbach Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

