Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after acquiring an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,545,000 after acquiring an additional 401,016 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 92,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.7%

HPE stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

