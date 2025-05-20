HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 515.04 ($6.88) and traded as low as GBX 498.63 ($6.66). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 508 ($6.79), with a volume of 424,103 shares changing hands.

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 497.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 515.04.

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The investment trust reported GBX 4.77 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. HgCapital Trust had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 91.03%.

HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Helena Coles acquired 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £14,983.02 ($20,012.05). Also, insider Jim Strang bought 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £19,994.88 ($26,706.13). Insiders bought 11,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,588,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About HgCapital Trust

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

