Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 712.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

HI opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.56. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is -23.62%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

