Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,578 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $5,586,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 75.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 40,697 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ INDB opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.27.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

