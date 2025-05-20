Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,785 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

