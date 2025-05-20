IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.01. IRIDEX shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 54,792 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRIX

IRIDEX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.69.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 192.95% and a negative net margin of 22.79%.

Insider Activity at IRIDEX

In related news, Director Beverly A. Huss acquired 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,019.58. The trade was a 38.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,099 shares of company stock valued at $48,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 3.09% of IRIDEX worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.