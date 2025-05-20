James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.45 ($4.19) and traded as low as GBX 307 ($4.10). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 315 ($4.21), with a volume of 20,502 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 375 ($5.01) to GBX 400 ($5.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 304.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 313.45. The company has a market cap of £162.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported GBX 16.90 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Fisher and Sons had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. Research analysts anticipate that James Fisher and Sons plc will post 20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

