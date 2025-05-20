Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 611.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,584 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Green Dot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 275,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Insider Activity at Green Dot

In other news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 10,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $112,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,529. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Dot Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $505.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $13.58.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.20 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.