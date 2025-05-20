Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,865 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,345,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 154,953 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Conduent by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 5,625,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Conduent by 526.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Conduent by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,510,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 227,899 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $359.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.00 million. Conduent had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conduent news, EVP Giles Andrew Goodburn purchased 13,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,011.36. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 331,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,309.76. This trade represents a 4.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

