Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) by 215.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

PWOD stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $231.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Featured Stories

