Jane Street Group LLC Sells 11,574 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 535.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 3,568.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Insteel Industries by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Trading Down 0.5%

Insteel Industries stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $721.35 million, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

