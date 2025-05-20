Jane Street Group LLC Sells 5,519 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AZZ by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,729,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,584,000 after purchasing an additional 124,392 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.79.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.78 million. Analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $2,309,227.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,160,013.04. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

