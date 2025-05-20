Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 12,029 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.21% of Worthington Steel worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Worthington Steel by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,467,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after purchasing an additional 550,181 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,755,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,706,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Worthington Steel by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Shares of WS stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $47.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.32). Worthington Steel had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

