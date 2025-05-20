Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 30,609 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 174,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1,677.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 104,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $735,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in International Seaways by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $146,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,625.67. This trade represents a 8.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $33,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,824.28. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $513,716. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. International Seaways had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

