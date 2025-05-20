Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 3,474 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Victory Capital stock opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02). Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

