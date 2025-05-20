Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 501 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,036 shares of company stock worth $1,851,114. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

