Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLN stock opened at $240.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $258.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.81.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

