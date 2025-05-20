Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -863.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

